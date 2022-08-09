Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.82.

NYSE:FSR opened at $10.28 on Friday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

