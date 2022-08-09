Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Flagship Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Flagship Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Flagship Investments Company Profile
Read More
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.