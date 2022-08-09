Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. 11,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 102.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 170,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 14.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

