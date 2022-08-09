Flux Price Hits $0.64 (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002696 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $164.94 million and $5.98 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00339158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00121607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00086923 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 256,640,386 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

