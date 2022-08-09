FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.51 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

FMC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.64.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

