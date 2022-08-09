Formation Fi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $127,200.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $181,606.55 and $127,200.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Formation Fi Coin Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
