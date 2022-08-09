FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.27

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 3539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup decreased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.