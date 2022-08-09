Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.