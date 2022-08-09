Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
