Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.