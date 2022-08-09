Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $1,866,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshpet by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.