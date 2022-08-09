Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.37, but opened at $50.56. Freshpet shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 9,317 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Freshpet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Freshpet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

