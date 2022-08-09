Fundamenta Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $57,095.97 and $101.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,768,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,637 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
