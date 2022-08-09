Fundamenta Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $57,095.97 and $101.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,768,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,637 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.