Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$1.10” Price Target for Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.10 target price by Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,566. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.41 million and a PE ratio of 41.20. Skyharbour Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

