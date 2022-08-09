Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$1.10” Price Target for Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.10 target price by Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Skyharbour Resources Price Performance
Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,566. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.41 million and a PE ratio of 41.20. Skyharbour Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.
About Skyharbour Resources
Read More
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.