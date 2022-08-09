Gagnon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739,100 shares during the quarter. Sema4 makes up approximately 2.1% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Sema4 by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,426,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sema4 by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 412,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 307,712 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sema4 by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 273,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sema4 by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 935,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 240,500 shares during the period.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sema4 news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock worth $18,895.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sema4 Trading Down 8.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 10,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Sema4 Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.