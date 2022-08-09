Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 7,101 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,206 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 10,585.7% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tapestry by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Down 4.5 %

TPR traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 93,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,889. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.