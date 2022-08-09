Gagnon Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,316 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.