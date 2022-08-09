Gagnon Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 106,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 670,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,720,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

