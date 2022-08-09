Gagnon Securities LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,537 shares during the period. BioLife Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.90% of BioLife Solutions worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock remained flat at $21.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $325,403. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

