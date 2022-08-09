Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

VIAV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 34,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,950. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.