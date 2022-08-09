Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 246,978 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Profound Medical comprises approximately 1.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Profound Medical worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $10,056,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 441,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Profound Medical from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,731. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

