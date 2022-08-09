Gagnon Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.95. 280,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

