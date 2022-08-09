Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.67% of NCS Multistage worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

About NCS Multistage

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

