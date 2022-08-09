Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Navigator accounts for approximately 3.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 3.52% of Navigator worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth about $2,715,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 91.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $877.54 million, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.