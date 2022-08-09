Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $16,769.41 and approximately $849.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
