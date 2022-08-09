GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (GMB) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $59,973.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

