Gary Mize Buys 17,317 Shares of United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG – Get Rating) insider Gary Mize bought 17,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$49,353.45 ($34,512.90).
United Malt Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About United Malt Group
