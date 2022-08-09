Gather (GTH) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gather (GTH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $263,350.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

About Gather

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

