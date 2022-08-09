Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.08 on August 26th

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Genesis Land Development Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of TSE:GDC opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$127.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. Genesis Land Development has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 8.40.
Genesis Land Development Company Profile
