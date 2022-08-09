Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.08 on August 26th

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Genesis Land Development Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:GDC opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$127.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. Genesis Land Development has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 8.40.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

