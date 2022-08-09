GeoDB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,299.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $275,247.66 and $1,299.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.
GeoDB Profile
GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.
GeoDB Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.
