Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.