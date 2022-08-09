Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.
Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02.
Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics
In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.