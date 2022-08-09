Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Global Payments worth $171,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $177.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

