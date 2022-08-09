GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.07, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 71,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,640. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

