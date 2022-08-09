GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,799. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GoodRx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About GoodRx

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.