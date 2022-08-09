GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,799. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GoodRx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
