GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

GoodRx Trading Up 30.2 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.25, a PEG ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $4,543,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

