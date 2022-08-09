GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -246.25, a P/E/G ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

