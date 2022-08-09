Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $80,604.96 and $51,577.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

