Graeme Watt Acquires 11 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt bought 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,439 ($17.39) per share, for a total transaction of £158.29 ($191.26).

Softcat Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,387 ($16.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,794.12. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,246 ($15.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,341.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,459.99.

Get Softcat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

