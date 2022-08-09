Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.93

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

