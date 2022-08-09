Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $27.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %
Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.