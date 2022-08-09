Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $27.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

