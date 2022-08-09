Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Groupon Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 38,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,713. The firm has a market cap of $396.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Groupon has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Get Groupon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,180,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 301,534 shares of company stock worth $3,876,290. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,099 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.