Guider Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Guider has a market capitalization of $5,164.58 and approximately $10.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

