GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. XXEC Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 69,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

