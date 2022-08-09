GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $572,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $54,316,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,882,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.