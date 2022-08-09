GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $738,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

WM opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $171.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

