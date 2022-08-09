GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

