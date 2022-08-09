GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

