GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $38,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

NYSE HUBS opened at $385.22 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

