GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,139 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vericel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

