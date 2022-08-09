GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 17,642 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 211,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,036 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HMN opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

