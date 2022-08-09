GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Agree Realty worth $32,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Agree Realty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NYSE ADC opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $79.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

